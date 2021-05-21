Overseas stint for Mualuvu and Vocea

Fiji Pearls squad members Ema Mualuvu and Matila Vocea have been selected to part of the Northern Mendi Rays team in the 2021 Netball Queensland HART Sapphire Series.

The two are part of Netball Fiji’s Athlete Immersion program under the PacificAus Sports Program (PSP).

The objective of the PSP program is to develop pathways for established athletes to play in high-level Australian sports competitions.

The duo are very excited about the opportunity to feature in the HART Sapphire Series.

Mualuvu says she makes use of the opportunity to improve and learn more skills & tactics on and off the court.

Vocea on the other hand says she is grateful for the chance to play in such a prestigious semi-professional league as this opportunity will give me exposure on and off the court.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says through this program the Fiji Pearls will get the much-needed exposure in a high-performance environment.

Not only will the duo be tested, Sorovaki says they will add value via their learnings and experience with their club and district teams and ultimately with the national squad.

National Pearls Coach, Jenny Brazel says she is so very happy for the two athletes to be part of this.

Mualuvu and Vocea will be in Australia from June to October 2021.