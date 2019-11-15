Overseas interest for Fiji Pearls

The pressure is now on local netballers to step-up, as the interest from overseas players to join the Fiji Pearl squad increases.

Netball Fiji Secretary Lusi Rokoura says their stance remains and players will be selected on merit.

So far, Netball Fiji has named a 25-member training squad made-up of local players.

Rokoura says this could change, and whoever wants it the most will come out on top.

“We are very busy at our netball office they are all putting their hands up as we are now going to be selecting players on merit. They will have to give us their club details and the games they have been playing. They will be talent id where they will be able to attend or be invited to our national training squad and have trials when our new coach joins us.”

The extended squad will head into camp next month while the newly appointed head coach Jenny Brazel will arrive in the country no later than February.