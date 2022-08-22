Netball

One-day training camp for Pearls

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

August 22, 2022 4:20 pm

[File Photo]

A 30 member Fiji Pearls and Fiji A squads will have one-day training camp on Saturday in Suva.

National head coach Unaisi Rokoura named the squads today for the camp that will allow selectors to reassess the players and determine the Fiji Pearls extended squad to prepare for upcoming engagements.

This is part of the preparation campaign for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Rokoura says at the end of the camp they hope to identify an extended squad for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023.

Meanwhile,the Pearls will be competing in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in October in the Sunshine Coast, Australia and the Nations Cup in Singapore in December.

