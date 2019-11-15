Noeline Taurua recommits to Silver Ferns coaching job

Netball World Cup champion coach Noeline Taurua will extend her role as Silver Ferns head coach for another year.

Netball NZ has announced that Taurua, who led the Silver Ferns to the world title in Liverpool earlier this year, has recommitted to the position until the end of February 2021.

Since returning Taurua has been building towards next month’s Vitality Netball Nations Cup in England where the Silver Ferns take on England, Jamaica and South Africa.

The Silver Ferns head to the Vitality Netball Nations Cup in the New Year, where they play hosts England Roses in Nottingham on January 19.

They meet the Jamaican Sunshine Girls on January 22 in Birmingham and SPAR Proteas on January 25 in London.

[Source: Silver Ferns.co]