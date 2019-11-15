New netball coach will have to wait for new financial year

Netball Fiji has now until the August 1st to fill the vacant Fiji Pearls Head Coach’s position.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says Netball Fiji will have to wait until the next financial year which starts in four months’ time for funding for the new Fiji Pearls Coach.

“We have advised Netball that in this current financial period we have released all the netball funding to the Ministry of Economy, they need the funding now. As such we won’t be able to facilitate that until the new fiscal year starting on August 1st and again it will depend on whether the Government has funding for that.”

Netball Fiji has recently received six applications for the position.

The post is vacant after Vicki Wilson’s contract ended.