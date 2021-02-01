New netball clubs join Suva

Five new clubs have registered with the Suva Netball Association this season.

Clubs such as New Town and Delainavesi have decided to join Suva.

The new clubs have teamed up with the biggest association in the country at the right time after Suva Netball officially struck a deal with NEWWORLD IGA as the official sponsor for the club competition.

NEWWORLD today presented a cheque of $15, 000 to Suva Netball to help kick start its season which starts on Saturday and will feature more than 10 clubs.

Association Secretary Dominiko Tabuaura says after a year without any sponsors, Suva Netball managed to stay afloat.

Tabuaura adds the sponsorship is a timely one as it’ll help cover the venue costs.

“We expect about 10 to 15 teams that is from the old clubs that usually play for Suva. But the response this year we are getting new teams from Lami, Tamavua and Sawani.”

He says fans can expect some exciting matches to take place throughout the season.

The 10-week tournament will begin on Saturday and end in June at the National Netball Centre in Laucala.