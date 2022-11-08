New academy to boost netball development

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for Netball Fiji as one of their concerns for a number of years will be put to rest.

Lacking in areas such as a high-performance program was the biggest problem the association had but with the introduction of an Academy, the worries will soon be over.

National Coach and former Fiji Pearls centre Una Rokoura who has been through the system says she’s delighted to be part of the new journey.

“Having this opportunity to come up and then to kick start the netball academy that will bridge that gap that has been there for years and through the netball academy that’s what we want to do to make sure there is no gap, we want to narrow the pathway and make sure that players that go through the system from this age group link up to the next age group”

Rokoura says they’re overwhelmed with the talent on display in last Saturday’s first training camp.

“The skill is amazing the talent is amazing, the potential as well and this is the great thing is that having the players all the way from Vanualevu as far as Bucalevu and in Taveuni, come all the way just to be here- get off the board and be here to attend the training camp that just shows us something”

The first academy program will start on the 19th of this month.