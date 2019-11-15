Netball World Youth Cup to be held in Fiji postponed

The Netball World Youth Cup which was due to be hosted in Fiji in June 2021 has been postponed.

This has been announced by the International Netball Federation (INF).

Given the uncertainty regarding factors such as the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and risk to health, closures of borders to visitors, consideration of quarantine requirements and restrictions on global travel, the INF and Fiji has decided to postpone the event based on its June date.

The announcement comes after the recent decision that the Netball World Youth Cup qualifying events, which were due to take place in Africa, the Americas, Europe and Oceania before October 2020, be cancelled.

This means the INF World Rankings will be used to determine the qualifying teams for the regions affected.

Minister for Youth and Sports Praveen Bala has also reconfirmed Fiji’s commitment in hosting the event.

The INF will be in consultation with the netball associations with qualified teams regarding the options for re-scheduling including dates towards the end of 2021 and early 2022.