Netball to map out plan after Council meeting

Netball Fiji is not in any rush to hold any competition.

Development Vice President Lupe Drasuna says all planning for local competitions are halted at the moment.

“Right now, our priority is getting this accreditation out to our members first and informing our council members, then from there we can map out whatever plans we have.”

Drasuna adds a large number of young girls take up the sport and it’s vital for Netball Fiji to ensure protocols are discussed and strictly followed for the safety of everyone involved.

Netball Fiji will conduct its council meeting next week to discuss the new norms and plans for its competitions.