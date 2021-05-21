Netball to benefit from Australia's three year initiative

Fiji Netball is set to benefit from an initiative by Netball Australia through PacificAus Sports.

Netball Australia has announced a new-three-year agreement as part of the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports program to deliver positive outcomes in the Pacific.

Working in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Netball Australia will support the development of pathways for athletes from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Part of the assistance includes creating pathways for emerging Pacific athletes to benefit from high-performance coaching and training, leadership development and education opportunities.

In a statement, Netball Australia Interim Chief Executive Ron Steiner says there will also be opportunities for Pacific athletes to participate in high-level Australian competitions.

Key activities across the three-year period will include helping Pacific teams to qualify and prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Young Fijian and Samoan athletes will be assisted by Netball Australia to join the Northern Mendi Rays team in North Queensland.

Athletes will take part in Netball Queensland’s state league competition, the HART Sapphire Series, and live in Townsville for the duration of the season and be immersed in the semi-professional environment.

Steiner says he’s delighted the organization could continue to lead the charge in helping to develop netball in the Pacific.