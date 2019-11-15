Netball Superleague: 2020 season terminated with immediate effect

The 2020 Netball Superleague season has been terminated with immediate effect because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The season was suspended on 15 March after only three full rounds of fixtures.

Governing body England Netball made the “difficult decision” following consultation with the league’s board, all 10 teams and stakeholders.

Instead a “standalone short-form” competition could be held in the autumn if “achievable and safe to do so”.

England Netball chief executive Fran Connolly says she was also in discussions over a small-scale international tournament with Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

This could take place in the autumn to keep up the national side’s sharpness, provide revenue to help the Superleague and keep the sport in the public eye.