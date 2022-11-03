Netball Fiji’s academy plans taking off

Netball Fiji has taken the first step towards its plan of establishing its own academy.

It’s starting off with identifying potential players from the school’s competitions with as many as 95 netters chosen from Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, and Kadavu.

Chief Executive Vivian Koster says the numbers will be trimmed down to 30 and these netters will pilot its inaugural academy plans.

Article continues after advertisement

“We see an opportunity to actually bring players in, lets test them out again and then build this academy and the idea behind it we build a set of players and we move them through so the 16s and under for example, we move them through the next stop which would be 18 and under and then from that the 21s and on to the Fiji Pearls.”

Koster says establishing their academy is of the long-term plan but of immediate need is having a strong squad ahead of the 2025 Netball Youth World Cup.

This plan was highlighted during today’s continued partnership between Netball Fiji and Sports World.

Sports World presents Gilbert as the official supplier of netball balls for Netball Fiji for the next three years.