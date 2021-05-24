Netball Fiji Youth Championship this weekend

10 teams from Suva, Nasinu, Nadroga, Nadi and Lautoka will compete in PacificAus Sports Fiji Netball Youth Championship at the Vodafone Arena this weekend.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivia Koster says the tournament is part of its long term preparations for the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup.

She says Fiji finished 4th at the last World Youth Cup in Botswana, and they aim to equal or better that performance.

Article continues after advertisement

Koster adds Netball Fiji is able to build its high-performance program through the support they receive from the PacificAus Sports program and the Fiji Netball Youth Championship is one part of that build.

The CEO believes this is an opportunity for players to test themselves against their peers and to put their hands up for selection into Fiji U-21 and Fiji Pearls squad.

The tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday with $5 ticket prices for adults and $3 for children under 12.