Netball Fiji adamant in its goal

Netball Fiji is adamant in its goal of ensuring the Sport thrives as it once did.

The association is working on re-designing its plans to embrace the new normal of netball and sports in general with a key focus on development.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says maintaining proper partnership is key for the sport.

“I think another important area that we are focusing on is leveraging off the partnership that we have in place already to drive the development and technical areas of the game. This are areas we need to strengthen.”

Netball Fiji says their Primary and Secondary School competitions – which are the main grassroot development programs, are awaiting on a directive from the Ministry of Education.