Netball Fiji work on building proper pathway for players

Netball Fiji has shifted its focus on building a proper pathway to help in the growth of players and the sport.

This will be a key component as netball administrators’ work on having players exposed to more international competitions and secure overseas contracts.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster believes majority of the players in the national team have what it takes to reach the top level.

“We need to work on our strength and conditioning and we need to work on our life outside of netball and we recognize it’s a holistic approach to netball and our players certainly have the capabilities of joining the professionals and better leagues. But we need to build some pathways so that they can access that.”

Work has begun for the national team after netball was given the green light by the Fiji National Sports Commission to resume non-contact training.