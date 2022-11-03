Netball Fiji to host training camp

In its bid to strengthen the development of the sport at grassroots level, Netball Fiji will be holding training camps for age-grade players.

The first-ever one-day camp will feature 94 secondary school netball players who impressed during last month’s Fiji Secondary School Netball Competition.

The training camp will allow national selectors to identify potential players that can be fed into the development and national teams.

Fiji Pearls head coach Unaisi Rokoura and a team of national selectors will run the training which has a focus on basic netball training.

The training camp will be held on Saturday at the National Netball Centre in Suva.