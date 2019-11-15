Netball Fiji seeks for holistic athletes

Talent alone does not guarantee a player’s spot in the final selection of the Fiji Pearls squad.

This is according to Netball Fiji Secretary Lusi Rokoura who says that the sport is moving towards a direction that encourages transparency.

She says this applies to all levels of the sport including the selection of the netters in both the Fiji Pearls and the national Under 21.

“We are after holistic athletes. Athletes who will work hard on court and works just as hard off court. Athletes who are accountable for their actions, who take responsibility for being part of a team and also athletes who choose to put their hands up for Fiji.”

Rokoura says talent is a bonus however, the attitude and character of netters towards training and the sport as a whole carries weight when it comes to final selection.

The Secretary adds they look to have good ambassadors of the sport to aspiring netball players.

Meanwhile, the national extended squad walks into their first training camp in Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Training’s will be managed by Net-Go Country Coordinator Unaisi Rokoura as the side awaits the selection of its new coach.