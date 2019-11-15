Netball Fiji Reset Championship starts this weekend

42 players will make up the four teams that will feature in the Digicel Punjas 2020 Netball Reset Championship.

The tournament will be played over four weekends starting this Saturday.

After the tournament, Netball Fiji will announce its 25 member Fiji Pearls training squad.

Article continues after advertisement

The championship will see current national squad members playing against each other, however, it’s encouraging to see the new Netball Fiji management investing in young players.

Tournament Coordinator and former national rep Unaisi Rokoura say under the new executives they are starting from scratch and making sure they have a clear pathway for all players, officials and technical officials.

Rokoura says the four teams are Digicel Flames, Digicel Lightning, Punjas Stingrays and Punjas Thunderbirds.

The teams will be captained by Alisi Naqiri, Alisi Galo, Nina Cirikisuva and Vaiti Waqatabu.

Rokoura believes young players will greatly benefit from the championship and Netball Fiji’s pathway.

“For these players to see there’s a pathway for them and there’s and opportunity at every level that’s just going to boost because we have the talent here in Fiji but all we need is a proper guideline and a good way to start is having a clear pathway for them”.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says it’s impossible to put together a championship without the assistance of its sponsors.

The Flames takes on the Stingrays in the first match at 12pm on Saturday followed by Lightning and Thunderbirds at 2:30pm at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The Flames take on the Stingrays in the first match at 12pm followed by Lightning and Thunderbirds at 2:30pm at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.