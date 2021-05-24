Home

Netball

Netball Fiji organize more age-group competitions

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 25, 2022 12:10 pm

Netball Fiji plans to hold more age-group competitions in the coming months.

The PacificAus Sports Fiji Netball Youth Championship over the weekend has seen a growing interest from young netters who lack the game time but are eager to get on the court.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says they’ll be out to improve from where they left during the last World Cup.

“One of the things we are considering is to actually have an age group championship later on in the year, while it is not necessarily a school team, it will definitely be a school team or younger that we can cater for.”

Koster says the development of these young netters will help the sport in the long run.

