FIJIAN BUDGET
Netball

Netball Fiji opens new office

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 1, 2020 5:07 pm
The opening of the Netball Fiji Head Office in Raiwaqa is part of the Association campaign in developing the sport throughout the country. [File Photo]

The opening of the Netball Fiji Head Office in Raiwaqa is part of the Association campaign in developing the sport throughout the country.

While officiating the event today, Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says this is a milestone achievement for the Association.

Sorovaki adds the office house their various stakeholders and Netball Fiji’s administrative needs.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think we just need everyone involved in the Netball environment to take ownership of the opportunity to now have somewhere we can house our NetGo team and the sport being tremendous. So from here onwards it is just the matter of now ensuring that we can be spreading netball around the country.”

Despite the postponement of the Netball World Youth Cup (NWYC) by the International Netball Federations (INF) Netball Fiji remains focused on preparing a formidable team to participate at the event.

