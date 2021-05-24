Netball Fiji kicks off season on Friday

Netball Fiji is kicking off the year with the Punjas Digicel Super Club Championship this weekend.

12 champion teams from the five major districts of Suva, Nasinu, Nadroga, Nadi and Lautoka will compete in the 2-day tournament in Lautoka’s multi-purpose court.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says preparations for the teams have been disrupted due to the COVID situation and they are expecting intense matches as players have not had a chance to play netball in a while.

Koster says the tournament will be promoting healthy lifestyles through the provision of healthy, balanced meals and fresh fruits to all teams and officials.

She adds the initiative is supported by the NetGO Fiji programme and is a way of showing athletes healthy food choices to enhance their training.

Koster states that the tournament will be an opportunity for the national squad members to get some games under their belt in a setting outside of the Fiji Pearls training environment.

Every member of the current national squad will be playing in this tournament.

The Fiji Pearls Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura will be at the tournament, and there is an opportunity for players that catch her eye to be called into the Fiji Pearls extended squad.