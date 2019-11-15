Netball Fiji hopeful of funding for international event

Netball Fiji hopes to get enough money to host the 2021 National Youth Cup when the new budget is announced.

Having made its submission to the Fiji National Sports Commission for the next financial year, the Federation can now only wait and hope.

Netball Fiji President Ruby-Ann Sorovaki says they need money for the Youth Cup and to pay the national coach, who as yet, has not been named.

“The national coaches position, because if the world youth cup does commence next year that we need input into. We need to bring this experts in so funding for that and funding for the competition proper.”

This is the first time for Fiji to host the 2021 Netball World Youth Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Suva from June 10th to 19th at the Vodafone Arena with more than 20 countries competing.