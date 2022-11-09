Netball Fiji goes towards holistic approach

Vivian Koster

Netball Fiji has stressed the importance of discipline on and off the court.

The association is working on securing a 30-member academy squad and discipline is one of the key selection criteria.

Netball Fiji chief executive, Vivian Koster says this is how they’ll be able to groom the best players.

Article continues after advertisement

Koster says they’ll need players who have the whole package and not just those who are good at the sport.

“Just the acknowledgment that they are players but they’re also human beings too and they are young women at that so just making sure you don’t drop off because somebody didn’t take that time to care and give you some options and so for us, it’s also about getting options”

The names of the 30 players that will be part of the Netball Academy are expected to be released soon.