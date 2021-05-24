Home

Netball

Netball Fiji continue plans on Academy

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 31, 2021 4:19 pm
[File Photo]

Netball Fiji’s plan to have an academy set-up is still in the pipeline.

The initial idea to have an academy was made by former national coach Jenny Brazel, and with the Aussie leaving, Netball Fiji wants to continue as planned.

The academy aims at bringing in and training netballers from the age of 16 to 18, which will also be a pathway into the national squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, RubyAnn Sorovaki says this will enable the selectors to pick from a vast pool of players.

“There are plans for a Netball Fiji Academy and bringing in an Under-16 and Under 18 just so that there is a pathway in place so that we have a bigger pool of athletes to select from. We’ve sort of just relied on 20s and 25 athletes at one time.”

The national squad is now preparing for the World Cup qualifiers that is scheduled for March.

