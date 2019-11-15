Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
Full Coverage

Netball

Netball Fiji aims for better ranking

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 17, 2020 4:07 pm

Netball Fiji is striving to improve its rankings in the global netball arena.

Secretary Lusi Rokoura says this is their ultimate goal as they prepare the national Under21 and the Fiji Pearls for the next season.

The Fiji Pearls is currently ranked 17 in the International Netball Federation standings and Rokoura says this can be improved if everyone involved in the sport works together.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are looking for athletes who are accountable, responsible, who will put their hands up for selection and more importantly choose to be part of this team and contribute to the team effort and our netball Fiji goals in trying to achieve better rankings in the rankings system.”

The Pearls best ranking was in 6th place after the 1999 World Netball Championship in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The team featured Fiji’s most successful netballer Vilimaina Davu.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.