Netball Fiji aims for better ranking

Netball Fiji is striving to improve its rankings in the global netball arena.

Secretary Lusi Rokoura says this is their ultimate goal as they prepare the national Under21 and the Fiji Pearls for the next season.

The Fiji Pearls is currently ranked 17 in the International Netball Federation standings and Rokoura says this can be improved if everyone involved in the sport works together.

“We are looking for athletes who are accountable, responsible, who will put their hands up for selection and more importantly choose to be part of this team and contribute to the team effort and our netball Fiji goals in trying to achieve better rankings in the rankings system.”

The Pearls best ranking was in 6th place after the 1999 World Netball Championship in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The team featured Fiji’s most successful netballer Vilimaina Davu.