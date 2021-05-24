Home

Netball

Netball Fiji administrators awarded commemorative medals

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 26, 2021 6:44 pm

Three of Netball Fiji administrators were today awarded the 50th Anniversary of Independence commemorative medal by the outgoing President Major General (Retired) Jioji Konrote.

Wainikiti Bogidrau, Vasiti Vocea, and Unaisi Rokoura have made an impact to netball over the years and were recognized for their contribution.

Bogidrau served as Netball Fiji’s president for 10 years from 2010 to 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

She is currently the President of the Oceania Netball Federation and the Oceania representative to the World Netball Board.

Bogidrau says it has not been an easy journey but our sport has come out stronger and resilient over the year and I know that we are definitely destined for greater things ahead.

For Vocea and Rokoura, both former players and now administrators, being given such a prestigious award was a moment proud.

Vocea made her debut for the Fiji team in 1986 at the age of 16 years, while Rokoura made her debut for the Fiji team in 1995 and became captain of the team in 1997.

Rokoura was appointed the coach of the Under 21 Fiji Netball Team to the 2005 World Youth Cup in Florida, USA and has done great work for the development of netball at the community level under this initiative.

 

