Netball Championship ready to roll

The Punjas Digicel Netball Championship is set to bring together 60 teams from around the country to gather in the capital city next weekend.

As part of Netball Fiji’s four-year plan, the tournament contributes to creating a pathway towards its high-performance plan.

Today, the association welcomed Punjas Fiji and Digicel Fiji to be naming rights sponsors of the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Association president, RubyAnn Sorovaki says the sponsorship speaks volumes of Digicel and Punjas commitment to women and the development of netball across the country.

Sorovaki says having the minor and island associations coming back int ot eh competition will also be a major boost.

“So that’s Savusavu, Ovalau, we’ve got Rakiraki and what this is doing is allowing us to build towards our vanua challenge next year where all the provinces will bring in a team and play.”

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says it is a privilege to support one of Fiji’s most popular sports.

Mohammed says they are glad to see that netball is in a great space and this has been on the back of Digicel’s involvement in growing the sport from the grassroots level with the partnership stretching back to 2014.

Punjas Group Marketing Manager, Gopal Jadhav says Punjas has a long history in supporting all forms of sporting activities.

The competition will be held from the 13th to 15th of October at the National Netball Centre in Suva.