Natiri continues on strong for netball journey

Despite playing for more than 20 years, Marica Natiri of Tagimoucia Flames has no plans to leave Netball.

Natiri is one of the senior players in the club who joined during her primary school years.

Now 34, Natiri plans on giving back to the club by training the younger players.

[Marica Natiri of Tagimoucia Flames]

She returned to play in the Suva Netball club competition, for the love of the sport.

“It’s a passion, I love netball. Last year, I didn’t play but I came back this year just to support the girls and play as I have experience in the team with the young players.”

Natiri has been mentoring the younger players in the Tagimoucia side.

“My advice is just to train, stay fit and just the mindset. Because I’m 34-years-old, I still play so it’s just your lifestyle and keeping fit.”

Tagimoucia Flames is one of the 40 teams participating in the Suva Netball Association tournament this season.