Nations Cup next for Pearls

The Nations Cup is another critical step for the Fiji Pearls to shine up before the Cape Town, South Africa World Cup next year.

12 netters will be selected to compete in the Nations Cup which will be held in Singapore next month.

The Pearls will face Singapore, Malaysia, Botswana and Ireland in the tournament and Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster says this will augur well for the team.

“It gives us a really good range of netball styles and from past experiences, we’ve learned that when we get to the World Cup, irrespective of your ranking, you have such an array of netball styles that sometimes you’re not quite sure on how to play against them so this gives us some preparation for that.”

Koster says a number of the players have not been exposed to teams like Botswana and Ireland so this will be a good learning ground for them

A 20-member Pearls squad has been training and playing against the national men’s team where selection for the travelling 12 will be made.

The Pearls will leave for Singapore on December 3rd.