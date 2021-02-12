Netball
National squad to hit the court with new coach
March 12, 2021 12:29 pm
Two high school students will get a feel of international level training as the Fiji Pearls embarks on its first training session with new coach Jenny Brazel.
Suva Grammar School’s Elina Drikibau and Saint Joseph Secondary School’s Avelina Navue are part of the extended 25 member squad selected after the 2020 Digicel Reset Championship.
Of the 25 members, 12 are also part of the Baby Pearls squad eligible for selection into the final World Netball Youth Cup final squad later this year.
The squad has been training under the guidance of Net-Go Country Coordinator Unaisi Rokoura and will now hit the court running with Brazel.
The training will begin from 10am to 11am tomorrow at the National Netball Centre.
Pearls Squad
1 Adi Mere Naulu Qio
2 Afa Rusivakula
3 Alanieta Mereani Dirauga
4 Alisi Galo
5 Alisi Naqiri
6 Aliti Tinai Toribau
7 Anaseini Nauqe
8 Ateca Bulileka Qasenivalu
9 Avelina Agnes Navue
10 Elina Catherine Drikibau
11 Ema Mualuvu
12 Episake Kahatoka
13 Jimaima Vakacegu Kete
14 Josephine Tabua Nailumu
15 Keleni Racule
16 Keleti Sophia Tikotani
17 Lydia Panapasa
18 Maliana Rusivakula
19 Matila Georgina Vocea
20 Robyn Vula
21 Sereana Maragi
22 Titilia Buloubuli
23 Unaisi Rauluni
24 Vaiti Waqatabu
25 Verenaisi Sawana
[Source: Netball Fiji]