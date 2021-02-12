National squad to hit the court with new coach

Two high school students will get a feel of international level training as the Fiji Pearls embarks on its first training session with new coach Jenny Brazel.

Suva Grammar School’s Elina Drikibau and Saint Joseph Secondary School’s Avelina Navue are part of the extended 25 member squad selected after the 2020 Digicel Reset Championship.

Of the 25 members, 12 are also part of the Baby Pearls squad eligible for selection into the final World Netball Youth Cup final squad later this year.

The squad has been training under the guidance of Net-Go Country Coordinator Unaisi Rokoura and will now hit the court running with Brazel.

The training will begin from 10am to 11am tomorrow at the National Netball Centre.

Pearls Squad

1 Adi Mere Naulu Qio

2 Afa Rusivakula

3 Alanieta Mereani Dirauga

4 Alisi Galo

5 Alisi Naqiri

6 Aliti Tinai Toribau

7 Anaseini Nauqe

8 Ateca Bulileka Qasenivalu

9 Avelina Agnes Navue

10 Elina Catherine Drikibau

11 Ema Mualuvu

12 Episake Kahatoka

13 Jimaima Vakacegu Kete

14 Josephine Tabua Nailumu

15 Keleni Racule

16 Keleti Sophia Tikotani

17 Lydia Panapasa

18 Maliana Rusivakula

19 Matila Georgina Vocea

20 Robyn Vula

21 Sereana Maragi

22 Titilia Buloubuli

23 Unaisi Rauluni

24 Vaiti Waqatabu

25 Verenaisi Sawana

[Source: Netball Fiji]