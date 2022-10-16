Nasinu wins national netball championship title

[Photo: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

Nasinu Gold is the 2022 Punjas Digicel National Netball Championship Premier Womens Champion.

This is after the side defeated Suva Bay in the final.

It was an intense battle in the final but Nasinu managed to come out victorious 28 – 25 to claim the Premier title.

Nasinu coach Josaia Tuinamata says it was unfortunate there were no games last year due to the pandemic but he salutes his young side.

Tuinamata says teams came prepared this year and used Tailevu as an example, Nasinu beat them in pool play but in the semifinal they were an improved side.

‘‘I’ve told the girls, most of them they learn from their mistakes, they go back, regroup and when they take the court it was a different format and different team altogether so heads off to the coaches who bring these teams from the islands and cities like Suva, Lautoka and Tailevu’’.

In the men’s premier final, Suva Warrios beat Suva Knights in the final 25-17.