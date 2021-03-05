Narseys Plastic wins mixed volleyball competition

Narseys plastic team are the new winners of the Mixed Business House Competition held at the Netball centre in Laucala yesterday.

The two-day competition supported by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and organized by Digicel Suva Volleyball Association advocated gender equality and equal participation in sports.

The team led by former national volleyball captain, Epeli Nawalu, managed to win over a very strong Telecommunications Fiji Limited team.

The mixed volleyball competition Suva Volleyball Interim General Secretary, Semaima Lagilagi, highlighted the importance of women’s contribution and achievement at all levels including the private sector.

She says business houses can create change by advocating for gender equality in the workplace which includes implementing policies to ensure women receive equitable support at work.

Digicel Suva Volleyball Association is hosting a one-week volleyball festival in Suva to celebrate International Women’s Day this year.