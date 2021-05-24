Mualevu, Vocea join Sapphire for Netball Championship

Fiji Pearls Ema Mualevu and Matila Vocea will be part of the Queensland Sapphires as they prepare for a remodeled Australian Netball Championships competition.

The duo who are part of the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports program spent the last four months with the Northern Mendi Rays in Queensland’s state league.

Though Mualevu and Vocea missed the opening matches of the HART Sapphire Series, they managed to take the court on four occasions for the Rays who unfortunately fell short of finals contention.

Despite the limited match-play, 22-year-old defender, Ema Mualuvu says she made the most of every opportunity to improve her game.

Head of Market Development, Ellie Seckold says the program extends beyond the lines of the court and is happy to see the athletes soaking it all in.

She hopes the girls will take what they have learned throughout the program back to Fiji and share it with their local communities.

For Vocea, she understands the importance of not taking anything for granted and encourages her fellow Pacific athletes to go after their dreams.

Vocea and Mualevu will spend the next few months in Brisbane before returning home in December to re-join the Pearls squad after preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games begins.