More netball development planned

Netball Fiji is working closely with Netball Australia to have competitions for young netters once restrictions are relaxed.

Development has always been part of Netball Fiji’s agenda, but due to recent events, all competitions had to be halted.

After two players Matalia Vocea and Emma Mualuvu were selected to be part of the Sapphire series in Queensland, Australia, the Federation is looking at sending more netters overseas.

Federation president Rubyanne Sorovaki says getting the game time is crucial in any player’s development.

“The support that we are getting from Netball Australia also lasts for two competitions that’ll last to the end of the year. So an under-21 competition which would have been held here in Suva just the Pacific Island teams including Australia and New Zealand.”

Sorovaki adds they have other development programs that players will need to follow during this period.