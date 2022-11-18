More experience for the Pearls

More international engagement is handy for the Fiji Pearls when they head into the Netball World Cup.

Chief Executive Vivian Koster believes the more countries the Fiji Pearls are able to warm up against, the better it is for the side.

Koster says engaging with different countries will be able to give them an idea of the type of competition to expect.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know some of our players have not played Botswana for example and so to know what kind of style different countries tend to have is just good practice and just a good opportunity for them to see netball played in different ways by different countries.”

The Nations Cup will feature Botswana, Ireland, Singapore, and Malaysia which starts on December 4th.