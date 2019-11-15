Maria Folau announces retirement from netball

Siver Ferns veteran Maria Folau has announced her retirement from netball.

Folau confirmed today she played her final game in the black dress earlier this year.

Having not re-signed with a club in New Zealand or Australia for the 2020 domestic season, the Nations Cup was expected to be Folau’s final outing in the black dress.

Folau has been a mainstay of the Silver Ferns since her debut against Jamaica in 2005 and was a member of the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning sides.

It’s been a tough year off the court for Folau with her husband Israel taking Rugby Australia to court after his contract was terminated over his controversial homophobic social media posts.

The former Wallaby recently settled his explosive legal dispute with the national body for a confidential amount.

[Source: News.com.au]