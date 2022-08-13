Lightning strikes Thunderbirds in Fast5

The Sunshine Coast Lightning outplayed the Adelaide Thunderbirds 47-27 in the PacificAus Sports Fast5.

This was the second exhibition match of the day with the Fiji Mens East beating West 29 – 24.

Lightning had the had the likes of Fiji Pearls players Unaisi Rauluni, Ema Mualuvu and Avelina Navue while the Rusivakula sisters, Afa and Maliana featured for Thunderbirds.

They were joined by Kalisi Tawake and Aliso Naqiri.

Lightning started strongly and maintained the momentum throughout the four quarters.

They ran away in the second quarter leading 32-13 as they had the advantage of powerplay.

Thunderbirds opted for powerplay in the third quarter but they didn’t quite get things right managing to bring the scoreline to 36-21.

They only managed to slot in six goals in the last quarter while winners Lightning bagged a further 11 points.