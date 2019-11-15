More dialogue needed to lift standard of Netball: Sorovaki

Newly elected Netball Fiji President RubyAnne Sorovaki believes, to restore Netball in Fiji, there is a need for more dialogue.

Sorovaki says it begins at grassroot levels and to reach out in areas that has untapped talents.

“Dialogue and abit more discussions with stakeholders who are involved with outreach programs, that we can leverage off, talking to organizations on what they can do to get us to reach out further to get out there to Vanua Levu, out in the West and in Sigatoka and how we can piggy back people who are already running this program”

Article continues after advertisement

Sorovaki adds this is more discussion needed for the development of netball.