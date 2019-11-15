Lautoka netball teams up with Digicel

The Lautoka Netball Association has teamed up with Digicel Fiji to support its club competition for the next three years and the sponsorship deal is worth $3,500 per season.

This is the first time in 22 years Lautoka netball has managed to get a sponsor for their club competition.

LNA Interim President Salanieta Drasuna says Digicel’s support will mean that their players and clubs will not have to worry too much about contributing to court fees every Saturday.

Drasuna signed the sponsorship agreement with Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed.

She adds they are happy to sign the new partnership deal with Digicel and thank the company for coming to their rescue in these tough times.

Digicel CEO Farid says they are thrilled to be partnering with Lautoka Netball to support a much-loved sport and players at all levels across the country.

There are 10 clubs confirmed to play in the under-12, 15 and open divisions with up to 60 teams in total playing for 13 weeks.

The first round of club games start at the Lautoka multi-purpose courts tomorrow.