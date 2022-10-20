Last minute Pearls call up a blessing for Aussie duo

[Photo: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

Making their debut in the Pacific AusSports Netball Series has been an honor for two overseas-based players Naviniya Sivo and Roma Waqa.

The duo came in as replacements for three of the Fiji Pearls players who couldn’t make it to Australia with the team.

Sivo and Waqa made their debut earlier this week and are both hoping to also secure a spot in the World Cup squad.

Waqa says the Pearls call up came as a surprise for them.

“We know the other girls have wanted this more than we do, they trained but when we play we not only play for us but we play for the girls that want to play there and want to be there”.

Waqa adds they’ve been playing in Australia all their lives, but are slowly picking up on Fiji’s playing style.

Fiji Pearls is part of the Netball World Cup in South Africa and have less than a year to prepare.

The side will face USC Thunder at 7 tonight.