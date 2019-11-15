Jenny Brazel new Fiji Pearls coach

Jenny Brazel has been named the new Fiji Pearls head coach.

Brazel was part of the successful Firebirds for the ANZ Championship and Suncorp Super Netball from 2015-2019.

The former Queensland Firebirds Assistant Coach says she’s focused on the development of players and coaches right across the board.

Article continues after advertisement

Brazel adds Fiji has tremendous young players with so much promising netball talent, leading to a wonderful opportunity to develop and implement a highly successful world-class program for all.”

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says Brazel brings solid experience in all areas of high performance given her current position with Netball Queensland and Netball Australia.

Sorovaki says with Brazel’s appointment, they aims to develop player and coaching pathways to improve the competition structure and improve Fiji’s current world ranking.