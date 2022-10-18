International exposure a priority for Pearls coach

[Photo: Netball Australia]

Fiji Pearls Coach Una Rokoura will give players in the extended squad every opportunity to be exposed at international level before selecting her final World Cup squad.

The national coach is in Australia with the Pearls for the Pacific AusSports Series which is another chance to give her players game time.

Rokoura says most of the players are young and it’s only right that they’re given opportunities to express themselves on the court.

“When we qualified for the world cup, the next tournament we’re using this as a buildup campaign to our World Cup next year and you can see we have a total different make up in the team, we have a different team in the March series, different team in the July series and now we have a totally new team with a few senior payers being consistent throughout”.

The Fiji Pearls recorded its second loss in the Pacific Aus Sports series last night going down to Samoa 56-59.

They earlier lost lost to Tonga 55-74 in their first match.

Fiji will play Australia Pathway at 5pm today.