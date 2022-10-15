Indiana netball calls for more participants

The Indiana Netball side is calling on more women to engage themselves in the sport.

The Suva based team is participating in the National Netball Championship getting the exposure they need to excel in netball.

Vice President Shalvini Malini says the tournament has been great so far but they wish to see more participation.

Article continues after advertisement

“A good opportunity for our Indo ladies to come out and see how the competitions are. We are here to motivate you to come and take part and let us all come together, play netball and support each other.”

Malini says they are also working on putting together a men’s team.

Apart from netball, the Indiana Association also takes part in volleyball.