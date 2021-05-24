Home

Netball

Inaugural Fiji Netball Men’s Championship set for next week

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 9, 2022 4:31 pm
Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster

Netball Fiji will host its first Fiji Netball Men’s Championship next Friday.

The two-day tournament will be held next week Friday and Saturday.

A total of eight teams will compete at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says this championship is one way to recognize the contribution of men to the overall netball family.

She adds through this tournament they will also acknowledge men and boys that compete, coach, those who manage, and technical officials in the sport.

On Friday, the competition will run from 3.30pm to 9pm.

Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children aged 12 and under.

