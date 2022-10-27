Humbling experience for Vocea

Fiji Pearls goal shooter Matila Vocea [insert]

Fiji Pearls goal shooter Matila Vocea described her debut for the national basketball side last night as a humbling experience.

The 22-year-old had her first appearance in Fiji’s 78-62 win over New Caledonia in their opening FIBA Melanesian Cup match at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Vocea registered 15 points with 12 rebounds and says she is glad to help the team get a win.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was really tough getting here but I’m really grateful for the opportunity they gave me to play for my home. In netball, I’m a shooter so I’m more inside the circle but for basketball, it’s both defending shootings so I’m running more. So, the fitness for basketball is more needed.”

Vocea adds her teammates helped her get comfortable on the court and it was teamwork that enabled them to get the win.

She last represented Fiji Basketball in 2015 when she played for the Under-18 side.

Today, the Fiji women’s team plays the Solomon Islands at 7.30pm while the men’s also plays the Solomon Islands at 5pm.