Holistic athletes target for Netball Fiji

Netball Fiji believes they have selected the best 25 players to prepare for the World Championship.

When the season started in March, selectors were looking for holistic netballers.

Following the conclusion of the Digicel Punjas Reset Championship over the weekend, Netball Fiji is confident players selected are the best.

However, the squad will be trimmed later before the final team is announced.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says they didn’t only focus on the court but off the court as well because that’s where players spend most of their time.

“So we’ve been driving home the notion of a holistic athlete so somebody that’s doing well at school, at work, at home with their families and then can come to netball and still produce results for us, I think that’s the aim of this whole competition and our selectors, our panels were asked to focus on those areas.”

Some young players are part of the Fiji Pearls squad including 15-year-old Elina Drikibau of Suva Grammar School.

Also named are 17-year-olds Avelina Navue, Josephine Nailumu and Ledua Pulotu.

These young players are expected to make the national side for the World Youth Championship which Fiji is going to host next year.