Netball

Good learning experience for Navue

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 25, 2022 1:10 pm

Being part of the Fiji Pearls squad in the Pacific Aus Aid Series has been a whole new learning experience for 19-year-old, Avelina Navue.

As the youngest player in the squad, Navue played in all of Fiji’s matches and has been outstanding in all of its four matches.

For the Nadroga lass, playing alongside some of the household names in netball has been a dream come true.

Navue says she is using this as a platform for her to showcase her skills and talents.

“It is a whole new experience for me being the youngest and I am grateful for the younger players who have been there all day and kept motivating me to keep moving forward. I am grateful to be here to be to represent my country.”

Fiji will play Tonga tomorrow in the final at 3pm and you can catch it live on FBC Sports.

