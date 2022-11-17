Good exposure for Pearls

The Fiji Pearls is getting all the exposure it needs before the team leaves for the Cape Town World Cup next year.

Following the PacificAus Sports Series in Samoa last month, the Pearls are now gearing up for the Nations Cup that will be held on December 4th in Singapore.

Coach Unaisi Rokoura says the good thing about such tournaments is that it shows the negatives that need to be addressed and the positives to build from.

“It’s good we are seeing what’s happening now so we can make changes, fix what needs to be fixed and then continue to work on what’s working, with the main objective the World Cup in 2023 in Cape Town.”

The 20-member squad is currently preparing for the Nations Cup which will see only 12 netters making the travelling team.

Fiji will face Botswana, Ireland, Singapore, Singapore A and Malaysia.

The Pearls will depart on the third of next month.