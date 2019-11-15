Home

Galo and Panapasa serious World Cup contenders

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 10, 2020 4:36 pm
Alisi Galo [left] and Lydia Panapasa

Two Police netballers who are part of the Fiji Pearls extended squad are in contention for a spot in the 2023 World Cup team.

Youngsters Lydia Panapasa and Alisi Galo have worked hard to get recognition since impressing selectors in the Reset Championship held last month.

Now the duo will continue to do so as they prepare to march into camp with Pearls training squad later this month.

Panapasa says competing against two of the best goal shooters in the country, Afa and Maliana Rusivakula will tough.

“We have great competition especially for the squad that I am going after. Being a goal shooter is not easy especially when you have to go against Maliana and Afa Rusivakula.”

For 24-year-old Alisi Galo, who is vying for a mid-court position, the key is working hard.

Galo says a positive mindset is also needed.

“For me to get a position in the mid-court field is to train hard and work on my fitness. And be positive and have a positive mindset.”

Panapasa and Galo were part of the Police Netball team that took part in the 2020 Sukuna Bowl competition at the National Netball Centre today.

