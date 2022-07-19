Fijiana win inspires Pearls

Pearls skipper Alisi Naqiri [left] with Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster

The Fijiana 15s win on Sunday has inspired the Fiji Pearls ahead of the Netball World Cup Oceania Qualifier that starts today.

Pearls skipper Alisi Naqiri says Fijiana’s Oceania Championship win has surely motivated them.

‘It really boost us so we gonna go out this weekend, we going to play hard for our families and our country’.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster believes there are still a lot of Pearls fans who are expected to turn out in numbers when the side hosts Papua New Guinea Pepes at the Vodafone Arena in Suva at 5:30pm.

Fiji, PNG, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands are fighting for the top two spots because the best two teams will qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa next year.

The second match today will see Samoa facing Tonga at 7:30pm.